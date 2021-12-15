Fury when a manager tells a pregnant employee that if she goes into labor at work, she should wait for cover.

After alleging that her employer expects her to continue working if she goes into labor during a shift, a pregnant woman has astonished and infuriated the internet.

The woman, who is believed to be a part-time manager at a retail store, is “coming closer to having the baby” and shared her employer’s demand on Reddit. In less than a day, her post in the “Anti Work” topic has received over 26,000 votes.

According to the woman, she must either stay at the store until a replacement manager arrives or gain permission from two supervisors to close the store early.

“The most important point is that no manager, regardless of rank, should leave the store unattended if no other managers are on duty,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t be able to leave the store without losing my job if it was just myself and a cashier. Because our store is small, we only have one manager on duty in the mornings, evenings, and nights.” The Redditor went on to say that she had anticipated the company to schedule another manager to work alongside her in the weeks leading up to her due date, but was astonished to be told that if she went into labor, she would have to phone her store manager and then her district manager.

“Wait for another manager to relieve me (which might take up to an hour and a half)” or “obtain permission to close early, get all of the customers out of the store, close the store, and then finish the 30 minute closing procedures before departing.”

The expectant mother said that she was considering asking her doctor to write a note ordering her to leave immediately if she went into labor, to “give them an extra push to figure anything else out.”

Many businesses in the United States do not offer paid leave, instead relying on the 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act, which allows qualified employees to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave per year.

Some women take maternity leave before giving birth, but many prefer to work until the very last minute so that they may spend as much time as possible with their infant.

