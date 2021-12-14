Fury is sparked by a ‘impossible’ abstract reasoning assessment in a job application.

A seemingly difficult “abstract thinking” job test has gained traction online, with Reddit users failing to complete it. The exercise itself has spurred debate over whether such assessments should be used in job interviews.

“I wouldn’t wish a ‘abstract reasoning’ employment assessment on my worst enemy,” Reddit user theperfectsphere commented, accompanied by a screenshot of the work on a computer screen. The photograph was posted to the popular subreddit “antiwork,” where people discuss workplace issues such as treatment, conditions, and salary, as well as urge “ending work.” The question depicts a pattern of shapes and asks the candidate to choose the next example that fits.

The question has captivated Reddit users, who have discussed which it is most likely to be, with over 15,000 votes in less than 12 hours. “C” was chosen unanimously, with each row requiring a design with two circles, a U shape, and curved lines—all of which were lacking from the final row but were present in C.

“Why are they torturing people like this?” one Reddit user wondered.

The assessment’s difficulty sparked a debate over how effective such questions are in the recruiting process and whether they can be unjust to some candidates.

Despite the fact that the initial posting did not indicate which job role the test was for, several others claimed to have faced comparable level tests for retail and fast food jobs.

I wouldn’t want my fiercest adversary from antiwork to get a job evaluation based on “abstract thinking.”

The examinations were branded by many commenters as a tactic to faze out persons with learning difficulties, who may find such tasks more difficult. “That’s precisely what they’re up to. A visual processing problem has been diagnosed in me. This image appears to have been obtained directly from the diagnostic tests I took. Even though I’m good at pattern recognition, this test is impossible for me to figure out. My brain simply jumbles together visual information “remarked one user.

“For what it’s worth, despite having a very major processing issue, I was able to do just fine at my fast food jobs in undergrad,” they continued.

Another user remarked, “This is literally one of the tests used to diagnose ADHD.”

The article also made analogies to IQ tests, which have been used in the past. This is a condensed version of the information.