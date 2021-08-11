Frozen in Time: An Abandoned 1950s Diner Captured on Video.

The menus, cups, and saucers were all still in place when a video of an abandoned roadside diner was published online.

@xplorewithsonny, a TikTok user and urban explorer, shared film of his discovery in June, which has received over 4 million views.

Cooking utensils, booths, and chairs were all intact, albeit filthy, while the rest of the establishment appeared to have been burned through, with the ceiling hanging down.

The first movie showed an outside view of the location in Buffalo, New York, which, while not particularly hospitable, appeared to be stuck in time.

Following that, a commercial for the diner’s “eight piece fresh Broaster Chicken” soup of the day, which costs $14.99, was shown.

Following clips show the restaurant’s dinnerware, which is still in place on the table as it was when it was left, as if the plates are waiting for diners to return.

The specific cause of the diner’s demise, as well as its exact location, are unknown, but the diner’s burned interior provides a strong suggestion as to why patrons left so quickly, and why no one has returned since. The ceiling most likely caught fire as a result of the grease traps in the vents above the grill not being cleaned, according to one reviewer.

Another urban explorer visited the diner in 2021, according to Snopes, and documented his journey on YouTube. The video by Urbex and Chill takes a longer look at the location, lasting over six minutes.

The YouTuber said the café could seat roughly 16 people at a time and showed more details, including a sign on the left-hand side that said, “Friendship warms the heart.”

Although some of the food items on the above-head sign appear to be in fine shape, recent explorers appear to have rearranged others, with some reading innuendos instead.

The food products, on the other hand, were able to provide information about the diner’s history, including the decade it was built in. Both videos called it a “1950s diner,” but Reddit users had other ideas, using inflation calculators to figure out when the prices appeared to be from.

