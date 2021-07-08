Front Yard Display of ‘Barbies and Bondage’ Is a Protest Against Vaccinations: Homeowner

According to the homeowner, an exhibit of “Barbies and Bondage” at a New Mexico home is a protest against COVID-19 vaccines.

According to local station KRQE, the City of Albuquerque Police Department was summoned to a property near the University of New Mexico, where the art work was set up on the front yard. The display was also reported to the city’s Code Enforcement department.

The homeowner, only named as David, describes the display as “Barbies and Bondage,” with multiple Barbie dolls hung on a wall in front of his house and from trees on the property. To depict the COVID-19 vaccination, some of the dolls have protective face masks, while others have nails puncturing their arms. The dolls are painted red to represent alleged medical problems caused by the shot.

The display, according to David, is a message about the current COVID-19 pandemic. He told KRQE, “I’ve got a lot of time to look at the folks walking by wearing masks and I was shooting telephoto shots of the ones wearing masks.”

David said, “All of this art is about truth vs lies.”

According to the CDC, less than 1% of the 331 million doses of COVID-19 vaccination delivered through July 6 resulted in mortality.

Aside from the dolls, David has additional decorations on his property, such as a banner that reads “NM Slave State” hung from a tree. Another display includes vintage gadgets with the word “Lies” painted in red on them.

David’s artwork has irritated some of his neighbors.

“I mean, I love art, so any kind of art would be great,” one neighbor, named only as Antonio, told KRQE.

“It’s probably a touch graphic,” Jett Vitali told the local TV station, “but after thinking about it, you can go out there and discover pieces of art that look like this or even more explicit or graphic.”

Despite the backlash, a spokeswoman for the City of Albuquerque Code Enforcement informed This website that while they are aware of the display, it is not a code violation because it is David’s. This is a condensed version of the information.