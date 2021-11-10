From Santa Claus to Big Bottom, these are America’s strangest town names.

From Big Bottom to the festive-themed Santa Claus, Redditors have compiled a list of the oddest town names across America.

If you’re from a far-flung corner of the country, chances are no one has heard of you, unless you’re unpleasant, humorous, or even offensive.

If that’s the case, you’ll most likely discover your town on this list compiled by realtors Estately.

In September, they posted a map showing the “Most Oddly-Named Towns in Each U.S. State,” which has now gone popular after being reposted on Reddit.

On Wednesday, user Kylej0212 posted the map to the site’s Funny forum, where it has now received over 20,000 upvotes.

Bald Head in Maine, Dummer in New Hampshire, Mosquitoville in Vermont, Satan’s Kingdom in Massachusetts, and a Handsome Eddy in New York are among the 50 states included.

Woonsocket is in Rhode Island, Moosup is in Connecticut, a Foul Rift is in New Jersey, Flea Hill is in Delaware, Accident is in Maryland, and a Coupon is in Pennsylvania.

There’s a Booger Hole in West Virginia, Fries in Virginia, Whynot in North Carolina, and a Coward in South Carolina.

There’s Dull in Ohio, Free Soil in Michigan, Santa Claus in Indiana, a Pig in Kentucky, Smartt in Tennessee, Flippen in Georgia, and Spuds in Florida.

Scratch Ankle is in Alabama, Possumneck is in Mississippi, Waterproof is in Louisiana, and Toad Suck is in Arkansas. Frankenstein is from Missouri, What Cheer is from Iowa, Chili is from Wisconsin, and Little Canada is from Wisconsin’s other side of the border.

The strangest town names in each of the 50 states. fromfunny You can travel to Zap in North Dakota, Plenty Bears in South Dakota, Worms in Nebraska, and Skiddy in Kansas, but you’ll be fine in Oklahoma.

In Texas, Ding Dong is the name of a town; in New Mexico, Pie Town is the name of a town; in Colorado, Parachute is the name of a town; in Wyoming, Chugwater is the name of a town; and in Montana, Big Sag is the name of a town.

Beer Bottle Crossing can be found in Idaho, Nibley in Utah, Catfish Paradise in Arizona, and Jackpot in Nevada. Boring is in Oregon, Big Bottom is in Washington, and a Mormon Bar is in California.

