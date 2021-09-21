From her employees, the boss shares an eye-opening list of what she cares about.

Workers, particularly parents, have responded to a boss’s eye-opening post stating exactly what she wants and doesn’t want from her employees.

Megan Witherspoon, Altria’s vice president of communications, shared the list on her LinkedIn profile, which has received over 100,000 likes.

She lays out her expectations, as well as the new work-life balance that many people have had to adjust to since COVID-19 made working from home the norm.

After she uploaded her lengthy message on the networking site last week, the mom-of-two received a lot of positive feedback.

“I DO care about YOU and the things you care about,” Virginian Witherpsoon stated. It is important to me that you produce high-quality work and perform at your best. I am unconcerned about when, where, or how you complete your work.

“I am concerned that your daughter has yet another ear infection at home. I don’t give a damn if you’re going to be offline for two hours this afternoon for her doctor’s visit.

“I am concerned that your ailing mother need personal attention and that her facility is understaffed. I don’t mind if you have to work asynch this week to accommodate meals, prescriptions, and visiting hours.

“I CARE that you don’t have reliable transportation for your son because of a bus driver shortage. It makes no difference to me whether you need to contact me within an hour of picking him up from school.

“I am concerned that your dog is currently puking all over your rug. I DON’T CARE if you have to drop everything and rush him outside to clean up the mess.

“I CARE that you need to go out of your house because you’ve been stuck inside for far too long. It makes no difference to me whether you want to work from the office for a few days or from Florida for a week.

“I am concerned that you have not taken use of your vacation time, as I am aware that you are in desperate need of a break. I don’t mind if that means enlisting assistance in order to disconnect without missing a deadline.

"In short, I am concerned about YOU and your concerns. It is important to me that you produce high-quality work and perform at your best. It makes no difference to me when or where I am.