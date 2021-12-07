From Chanel to Guerlain, these are the most expensive Advent Calendars of 2021.

Give your yearly Christmas countdown a luxurious makeover with these lavish calendars filled with lavish treats like fragrances and other cosmetic products, as well as jewelry.

We’ve rounded up some of the most costly advent calendars for you to treat yourself to this holiday season.

Chanel

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Chanel N°5, the luxury French fashion business is releasing a “first-of-its-kind calendar.” The “collector’s item” calendar features 27 mini-surprises in boxes numbered from 5 to 31 and is shaped like the N°5 perfume bottle.

The N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray (0.05 fl. oz. ), N°5 L’eau On Hand Cream (1.7 fl. oz., full size), a black and white pouch with the N°5 logo design, a Rouge Allure Velvet lipstick in 58 Rouge Vie, and Le Vernis nail polish in 528 Rouge Puissant are among the items available.

The price is $825.

The calendar was sold out online at the time of publication, but according to the Chanel website, it is also available at “CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty and select Fashion stores.”

Guerlain

The first-ever advent calendar from the French cosmetics brand includes 25 items, including several aromas from the L’Art & La Matière fragrance line, an Abeille Royale day and night cream, a lipstick, a perfumed soap, and scented travel candles.

For $700, you can have it.

The Guerlain advent calendar may be purchased here.

Parma’s Water

The Italian perfume house’s limited-edition calendar offers some of its most popular products, including hallmark smells like Oud and Yuzu Eau de Parfum, as well as Sandalo and Quercia fragrances and colognes.

The perfumed body lotions, hand creams, shower gels, soap, and bath salts are also included in the bright yellow patterned circular calendar.

For $600, you can have it.

The Acqua Di Parma advent calendar is available at Nordstrom.

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s advent calendar allows you to try some of the luxury skincare line’s most popular items. Hyaluronic and vitamin C serums, anti-aging hand and body creams, clarifying masks, and toners are among the products available, which come in a variety of premium and miniature versions.

The price is $495.

Here’s where you can get the Dr. Barbara Sturm advent calendar.

Missoma

A limited edition 12-day is being offered by the luxury jewelry brand favored by a number of celebrities, including Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, Gigi Hadid, and others. This is a condensed version of the information.