From being inside a whale to surviving a heist, Reddit’s wildest 2021 posts.

Reddit is home to some of the internet’s most bizarre posts, the kind that TikTok and Twitter could only dream of.

As the year comes to a close, Reddit has compiled a list of the site’s most popular posts from the last year.

The number of postings on Reddit increased by 19 percent year over year, to 366 million. With a daily average of over one million, it’s safe to assume that some wild stories have been born.

The account of a lobster diver who survived being inside a whale received over 90,000 votes, making it the site’s most popular “Ask Me Anything,” where Redditors are invited to ask any anything.

I’m a lobster diver who recently survived a whale encounter. fromIAm: AMA! AI Michael Packard, a veteran lobster diver, was devoured by a whale after entering the ocean for his second dive of the day in June. The article made the front page of the newspaper, but the exclusive was given to Reddit, where his son shared his father’s answers.

“I was almost certain I was going to die that day,” Packard wrote, adding that being inside the whale wasn’t the only risk. “If I hadn’t retrieved my regulator in time, I could’ve suffocated or perished,” he wrote.

Packard added that because he was wearing a dry suit and the whale’s mouth was full with water that surrounded him, he “couldn’t really tell” what the whale’s tongue felt like.

Avoiding a robbery of cash-in-transit. From nextfuckinglevel, the man has steel balls. When Leo Prinsloo and Lloyd Mtombeni, drivers of a cash transit, managed to avoid a planned robbery in South Africa, video of the attempted armed robbery went viral on Reddit in April.

Prinsloo, a former police sharpshooter who now works as a private security escort, received accolades on Reddit when a viral video of his movie-style reaction to the attack went viral.

Prinsloo continued to drive confidently, swerving in and out of traffic until automobiles came from behind and fired shots at them. He then came to a halt and turned the car around, driving the wrong way down a highway. The automobile. This is a condensed version of the information.