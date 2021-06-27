From 1961 until 2021, photos from the White House Rose Garden.

The White House Rose Garden will be 60 years old in 2021, having been rebuilt during John F. Kennedy’s presidency in 1961.

The Rose Garden, located right outside the Oval Office, has hosted a variety of events, ranging from formal banquets to press conferences and other activities. It has welcomed a number of notable figures, including world leaders, athletes, and others.

According to an archival White House website from the George W. Bush administration, the initial plans for a garden at the White House date back to George Washington, the country’s first president, who planned to plant a botanical garden.

“The land for what is now the South lawn was purchased from a tobacco grower named Davy Burns, whilst the North grounds were previously owned by the Pierce family.

“As the first President of the United States, John Adams ordered the first garden to be planted in the White House. The garden was later completely redesigned by Thomas Jefferson, according to the website.

The White House garden grounds continued to bloom in the years after, with the installation of numerous flowers as well as ornamental and commemorative trees.

Ellen Wilson, former president Woodrow Wilson’s first wife, established the Rose Garden in 1913. President John F. Kennedy ordered the garden to be redesigned in 1961 so that it could be used for outdoor ceremonies.

The rose has been the flower of choice for the Rose Garden for most of the twentieth century, according to Rachel Lambert Mellon, the late horticulturist who redesigned it, because “the one flower that unites all the occupants throughout the history of the White House is the rose,” she wrote in an article published by The White House Historical Association.

According to Mellon, Kennedy wanted the garden “restored in spirit” in 1961, but updated to become more than just a private garden.

According to Mellon, Kennedy was motivated to renovate the garden after visiting Europe and seeing some lavish gardens.

According to the designer, “He and his wife had just returned from a state visit to France, which had included visits in England and Austria. The President had mentioned that the White House lacked a garden of comparable quality or appeal to the gardens he had visited. This is a condensed version of the information.