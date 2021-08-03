Friends of the man accused of killing two people at a movie theater snuck out because they were afraid he had a gun.

Three companions of a man charged with fatally shooting two people inside a movie theater in Southern California last week said they slipped out of the theater because they were afraid he had a gun.

Friends of defendant Joseph Jimenez were frightened by his behavior, according to police records obtained by the Orange County Register and detailed in a story published Monday.

“About halfway through the film, Joseph departed and returned with a bag in which he claimed to have a ‘strap.’ Witnesses thought it was a pistol. Joseph was rambling and talking to himself, according to witnesses, which made them feel uneasy. Witnesses stated that they needed to use the restroom, but they left the theater without Joseph,” according to the police report.

According to a police detective’s sworn declaration submitted in court, two of the pals said authorities they later witnessed Jimenez dash out of the Regal Edwards movie in Corona, California, and speed away in his car.

A theater employee discovered Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19, with gunshot wounds to their heads a short time later on the night of July 26. Goodrich was pronounced dead on the spot. On Saturday, Barajas, a rising social media celebrity, died in a hospital.

On TikTok, Barajas, also known as itsanthonymichael, had about 1 million followers, with more on other sites.

According to the newspaper, the detective’s declaration, which was made to get a search warrant for Jimenez’s home and other material, details for the first time how authorities linked Jimenez to the fatal shootings.

Since his arrest, Jimenez has been incarcerated. A message left for Jimenez’s lawyer, Charles Kenyon, on Tuesday seeking comment on the matter was not immediately returned.

According to John Hall, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Jimenez has been charged with murder and attempted murder, but the second count is expected to be elevated to murder by the time he appears in court Thursday for his arraignment.

According to Corona police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis, the suspect acted alone, and there’s no evidence he knew the victims or that Barajas’ role as a TikTok star played a role in the crime.

According to the Register, it was unclear whether the inaction was intentional. This is a condensed version of the information.