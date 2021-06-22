‘Freya,’ an 880-pound white shark Swimming off the coasts of New Jersey and Rhode Island

A roughly 900-pound shark has been swimming in the waters off New Jersey and Rhode Island as she makes her way up the East Coast.

Freya, an 11-foot, 883-pound female white shark, was last seen near Rhode Island Sound on Monday night.

OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that assists scientists in collecting data in the water, has been tracking her travels. Freya was tagged in late March, and the gang has been following her up the coast from Onslow Bay, North Carolina.

Freya has been sighted in the seas off the coasts of Delaware Bay, Atlantic City, and Long Island. The sub-adult shark had traveled 1,080 miles in 54 days, with more than 100 of those miles coming in the last 72 hours.

“Freya, like many other white sharks, is continuing her journey north! She’s currently fishing for menhaden in the Block Island Sound. On Monday, OCEARCH tweeted, “We’ve observed several of our sharks come to this location in the past.”

The group has explained on its Twitter page that menhaden are an important “forage fish that help balance the coastal marine ecosystem.” The abundance of the fish around New Jersey and New York are part of the reason why white sharks gravitate to the region to drop off their pups.

“It is something to celebrate. Our oceans in this region are rebounding after many years of conservation efforts by many organizations and continuing this trend will deliver an ocean full of life to future generations,” Chris Fischer, OCEARCH’s founder, said in a statement.

According to OCEARCH, Freya’s name translates to “Noble Woman.” The shark was named by the organization’s partner, Sea World.

“Freya was named in homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species’ conservation,” OCEARCH said on its website.

