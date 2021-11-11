Free meals and discounts from Starbucks to Target on Veterans Day 2021.

On Veterans Day, we honor those who have served in the military. Many establishments provide special discounts to veterans in honor of the federal holiday.

There are plenty of free meals and discounts available everywhere, from restaurants to retail outlets.

Though the deals listed below are generic, local retailers and restaurants may have more possibilities, so check with your local establishment.

This year, the Washington Newsday lays down some of the finest bargains available to veterans.

Veterans and active military personnel will receive a free donut of their choice at Dunkin’ on November 11. It is not essential to make a purchase, and it will take place at participating eateries.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering veterans a free Build Your Own Grand Slam deal. Customers can create their breakfast from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. by selecting from a menu of four items ranging from bacon to buttermilk pancakes.

El Torito is a character in the film El Torito

Veterans and active military personnel can get a complimentary three-item dinner at El Torito on November 11. Refried beans, sweet corn cake, and rice are included in the combo, which also includes enchiladas, crispy tacos, and tamales.

Hard Rock Cafe is a restaurant owned by Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock Cafe is offering a complimentary original Legendary Steak Burger to veterans and active military personnel. This bargain is available to any active or retired military person with a valid ID, as well as a 15% discount on the rest of the menu.

With a valid military ID or evidence of service, dine-in guests at Red Lobster who are veterans, active duty military, or reservists will receive a complimentary appetizer or dessert from a special menu on November 11. Lobster and langostino pizza, mozzarella cheese sticks, brownie overload, and key lime pie are among the special menu items.

Starbucks

Starbucks’ Veterans Day promotion includes not just veterans and military personnel, but also military spouses, who will receive a free tall hot brewed coffee on November 11.

Then, on that day, 25 cents from every sale of hot brewed coffee will be donated to the charities Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue, which support military communities’ mental health.

Target

Veterans and active military can earn a discount at Target if they register on the store's website.