Free Marijuana in Washington State With COVID Vaccines

Residents who get their COVID vaccine at in-store immunization clinics in Washington state can get free marijuana from registered merchants.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced on Monday that it will waive rules to allow licensed merchants to exchange a vaccination for cannabis in a program dubbed “Joints for Jabs.” The decision was made in response to a plea by marijuana retailers to the board to give away free cannabis to encourage people to get vaccines.

Adults over the age of 21 in the state who are getting their first or second COVID immunization will be eligible for the offer. Stores will be able to sell these privileged clients only a pre-rolled joint, which must be given to the resident at the same time as their immunization.

For cannabis retail licensees, the program is optional, and the temporary exemption will end on July 12.

After authorizing medical marijuana usage in 1998, Washington became the first state to legalize marijuana for recreational use by people over the age of 21 in December 2012.

Although the usage of marijuana is legal in Washington, the regulations are very rigorous. Residents are not allowed to consume cannabis in public, and the amount of cannabis that can be purchased is limited to one ounce, according to the state board.

Several promotions have been set up in states around the United States in the last several months to help promote COVID immunization uptake, as demand for the vaccine has slowed across the country.

President Joe Biden set a goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by July, but it is unlikely that goal would be met, as the first-dose vaccination rate only increased by 1% last week to 63 percent.

According to ABC 7, this is the lowest increase in first-dose vaccinations since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began tracking jabs in February.

COVID vaccinations have been delivered in over 301 million doses across the country so far.