Frank Q. Jackson, the 24-year-old grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Q. Jackson, was fatally shot.

The Cleveland Police Department verified that Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was shot near Sidaway and E. 70th St. in the city’s Kinsman area at around 9 p.m. local time.

According to Cleveland.com, police officers rushed the area near the Garden Valley housing complex, including several homicide detectives and one agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

According to the publication, Mayor Frank Jackson and more than a dozen family and friends arrived and stood outside the crime site while some, including Frank Q. Jackson’s father, grieved.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of 24 year old Frank Q. Jackson, who happened today around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Sidaway and E. 70th St. Anyone with information on this case should contact 216-623-5464.

20 September 2021 — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice)

Investigators taped off an area near one of the buildings as law enforcement personnel rushed the scene, according to video captured from the scene by WOIO Cleveland 19 photojournalist Dan Stamness.

Both Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and Safety Director Karrie Howard were said to be there, with Williams telling reporters, “It’s not my position to say anything.”

The shooting is being investigated by the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit. So far, no arrests have been recorded.

Frank Q. Jackson had been arrested before for a number of offenses, including assault and domestic abuse. An 18-year-old woman said he punched and kicked her before hitting her with a metal truck hitch in June 2019. After pleading guilty to assault, Jackson was sentenced to 90 days in prison and 18 months on probation. After a judge postponed 82 days of his sentence, he only spent eight days.

Frank Q. Jackson, a 24-year-old grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was assassinated.

