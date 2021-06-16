Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, has called on China to ‘Open Up’ to an investigation of the Wuhan Lab.

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health, is asking for China to be more honest about the outbreak, something it has been chastised for, and to make documents from the Wuhan Institute of Virology available to the public.

China has taken personal offense at the idea that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab. It has dismissed the theory as a political attack, attempted to shift the focus to other countries, and cited an international report that found the lab to be an unlikely source as a definitive conclusion, despite the fact that the World Health Organization’s head regarded it as only a preliminary assessment.

Collins told CNN’s New Day that if China is outraged by the criticism about its lab, it should “open up” its lab books to the world so we can “see what really happened.”

“We call on China to truly open up, which they have not done so far, and to be more forthcoming about what they may know,” Collins added. “Being truthful is their best defense.”

During the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003, China was heavily chastised for failing to be forthright about the pandemic from the start. Decades later, the World Health Organization (WHO) praised China for being upfront about the outbreak and pushed back against journalistic criticism, stating China deserved “thanks and respect.”

While the new outbreak is not the same as SARS, China’s attempts to control the narrative have some parallels. It has been accused of intimidating journalists and threatening at least one doctor who tried to tell his friends and family about the virus, as well as delaying the arrival of a team of international researchers led by the World Health Organization (WHO) at the facility.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed disappointment about the team’s inability to undertake research, admitting that the team had difficulty accessing raw data once they arrived in Wuhan. Ghebreyesus stated that the study determined that the virus most likely began in nature and spread from an animal to a human. He did add, though, that the origin was still unclear and that more research was needed.

China has emphatically denied that it has acted in any way other than a transparent manner.

