Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower, connects the company to the Capitol Riot.

According to a former Facebook employee, the social media corporation contributed to the January 6 insurgency by promoting hate and misinformation on the platform.

In an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, Frances Haugen, a data scientist who leaked tens of thousands of pages of internal documents, filed complaints with federal law enforcement, and shared research with The Wall Street Journal suggesting that Facebook is lying about its progress against hate, violence, and misinformation, revealed herself.

During the interview, Haugen stated that Facebook “has repeatedly demonstrated that profit comes before safety,” and that the company’s desire to enhance user engagement and hence revenue has intentionally harmed real-life people.

Haugen joined Facebook in 2019 as a product manager for the Civic Integrity team, which was tasked with combating misinformation before, during, and after the 2020 election. She told 60 Minutes that she wanted to work in an area of the corporation that combats disinformation since she had a friend who had died as a result of online conspiracy theories.

However, Facebook opted to shut down Civic Integrity shortly after the election was proclaimed in November 2020, which Haugen saw as a crucial turning point before of the January 6 attack.

“They basically thought, ‘Oh, good, we got through the election, no riots, we can get rid of civic integrity,’” she explained. “Now, fast forward a few months, and we have an insurgency.

“When they got rid of Civic Integrity, I thought to myself, ‘I don’t trust that they’re prepared to invest what’s required to protect Facebook from being dangerous.’”

Haugen went on to say that the problem of racist content and misinformation on Facebook dates back to 2018, when the company updated the algorithm that determines what individuals see in their news feeds.

Facebook changed its algorithm, according to Haugen, so that postings with a lot of engagement are pushed to the top of people’s newsfeed.

According to Haugen, Facebook made this decision despite its own research demonstrating that “hateful, divided, polarizing content” receives the highest interaction online because “it is simpler to inspire people to rage than it is to inspire them to other emotions.”

“Facebook has learned that if they modify the algorithm, they would lose a lot of users. This is a condensed version of the information.