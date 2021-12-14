Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Chris Wallace warned Donald Trump on January 6 that he was ‘destroying his legacy.’

During a hearing of the committee examining the U.S. Capitol attacks, text messages from Fox News stars expressing their anxieties as the carnage during the January 6 insurgency developed were read out.

Mark Meadows, the ex-former president’s chief of staff, furnished the January 6 committee with disturbing messages from former President Donald Trump’s associates, as well as communication from his son Donald Trump Jr.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the committee’s vice chair, presented the anchors’ texts explaining how the events on January 6 were out of control during a hearing on Monday to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify regarding the documents he submitted.

Cheney read the letter prior of a committee vote that suggested Meadows be charged with criminal contempt of Congress by the Department of Justice.

Meadows had “received numerous text messages, which he has produced without any privileged claim, imploring that Mr. Trump take the specific action that we all knew his duty required,” Cheney said as she described the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters stoked by his false claims of election fraud.

“These text messages prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the White House was fully aware of what was going on here in the Capitol,” Cheney said. “As the incident unfolded, members of Congress, the press, and others wrote to Mark Meadows.

“Mr. Meadows received a text that read, ‘You are under siege in the Capitol.’ ‘They have breached the Capitol,’ read another, while a third stated, ‘Mark, protesters are physically attacking the Capitol, destroying windows and doors and flooding in.’ Is Trump going to make a statement?’ Cheney then listed some of the people who sent the texts, which has gotten her in trouble with some Republicans because of her pursuit of the former president.

What Fox News Anchors Had to Say

“A number of Fox News hosts recognized that the president needed to move quickly,” Cheney stated.

“They texted Mr. Meadows, and he gave them to them.” ‘Mark, the president must order everyone in the capital to return home.’ This is causing us all pain. Laura Ingraham stated, ‘He is killing his legacy,’ she warned.

“‘Please put him on television.’ Brian Kilmeade texted, ‘Destroying all you’ve accomplished.'”‘Can he make a statement asking?’ This is a condensed version of the information.