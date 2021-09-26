Fox News host confronts Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the state’s abortion law and his promise to “eradicate rape.”

Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor, addressed Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, about his state’s new anti-abortion bill, asking probing questions about whether Abbott supports the prohibition in cases of rape and incest as worded.

In a 5-to-4 decision, the United States Supreme Court allowed the extremely contentious Texas anti-abortion law to take effect at the beginning of September. After a baby heartbeat is detected, which is usually about six weeks, the law effectively prohibits all abortions. Most women are not even aware they are pregnant at that point in the pregnancy, according to critics.

Wallace brought up the subject with Abbott during a Fox News Sunday interview on Sunday, pointing out that the legislation has no exceptions for rape or incest. The Republican governor has repeatedly defended the law, claiming that it will “eliminate” rape in the future.

“In your state of Texas, nearly 15,000 incidences of rape were reported in 2019, the most recent year for which we have figures,” Wallace stated. “And almost everyone agrees that this is a significant undercount. There are many more cases that go unreported.”

“Is it realistic to say to someone who has been raped and may not realize they are pregnant for six weeks, ‘Well, don’t worry about it because we’re going to remove rape as an issue in the state of Texas?’” the Fox News anchor posed the question to the Republican legislator.

Abbott responded by adding that sexual assault survivors “deserve help.” He stated that his state is “stepping up to make sure we give that by enacting a statute and forming a sexual assault survivors task team in the governor’s office.”

“There were more than 15,000 rapes in 2019 when you were governor,” Wallace interjected again. He asked Abbott if he would sign legislation amending the present law to allow for rape and incest exclusions. A bill introduced by Republican state Representative Lyle Larson would make such exclusions, but it is unlikely to pass in Texas’ conservative legislature.

“Are you going to sign it or not?” the Fox News host inquired.

