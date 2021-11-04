Fox News has declared Arizona Biden’s Day of Reckoning on January 6th.

On November 4, protesters in Arizona converged on the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, the local vote counting center, many dressed in MAGA garb and brandishing Trump flags. Rep. Paul Gosar, of Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, attended. Mike Cernovich, an alt-right media troll and the mastermind of the Pizzagate hoax, flew in from California. In the gathering, there were members of the Arizona Patriots Movement. The presence of QAnon sympathizers was noted by the news media.

The mob chanted “Fox News Sucks” in response to the network’s endorsement of Joe Biden in Arizona. “Are they really going to take this election from us?” Gosar yelled at the audience.

SharpieGate, a supposed Democratic Party scheme to steal the election from Donald Trump, received a lot of attention. The rumor was that ballots filled out with Sharpies, the president’s favorite pen and hence popular among his fans, were not being read by vote-counting machines in Arizona. This story was corroborated by actual voters.

The leader of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapp, tweeted about a rigged election. Trump’s sons were next. The assertion was made on TikTok, 4Chan, and other Trump-friendly social media sites.

CNN reported that the protestors were “right wing” and that SharpieGate was “misinformation” as the protest increased. It was all called by Politico “a fictitious conspiracy ” The New York Times reported the protesters were not “raising evidence.” According to Reuters, some of the protestors were armed with “rifles and handguns.” One protestor told the New York Times, “I won’t accept a Biden triumph.” “I don’t want to be ruled by the Communists.” Anti-Trump social media exploded with counter-events as the Arizona protests unfolded. One commentator stated that decent individuals were counting the votes, many of them were old, and that they should not be harassed. One commenter claimed that Donald Trump sparked the riot. Another stated, “It’s not an insurrection, it’s a planned protest.”

Suspicion was leveled at the voting machines themselves. The Supreme Court was rumored to be considering intervening. Users on Facebook were suspended and even prohibited after a rising number of tweets were tagged as misleading information and flagged. Many progressive and liberal Democrats began to embrace censorship, reversing their customary positions. This is a condensed version of the information.