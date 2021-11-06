Fourth Stimulus Check Update: The number of signatures on petitions for monthly $2K payments is approaching 4 million.

As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to slowly decline across the United States following a summer surge of the highly contagious Delta variant, seven ongoing petitions calling for President Joe Biden and Congress to deliver monthly stimulus checks of $2,000 for the duration of the pandemic have surpassed 4 million signatures.

However, while internet support for cash payments continues to grow, it isn’t translating into pressure on members of Congress.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the largest Change.org petition for recurring cash payments until the pandemic is over, asking the US House and Senate to pass legislation that would provide monthly “$2,000 payments for adults and $1,000 payments for kids” until the pandemic is over.

As of Saturday, the petition had received over 2,950,700 signatures, with around 43,000 additional supporters in the last month. If it fulfills its objective of 3 million signatures, it will become one of Change.org’s most popular petitions. It’s on track to meet that goal by early December if things continue as they are.

Six smaller Change.org petitions advocating for monthly payments have also gained traction in recent months.

The first, more modest petition requests that Biden and Democrats “publicly advocate giving everyone a $2000/month UBI until the crisis is ended.” Since its inception over a year ago, the petition has received over 389,700 signatures.

The second, smaller petition demands that the Biden administration and Congress deliver “$2,000+ every month for every American.” As of Saturday, 224,390 people have signed the petition. John Smith set a goal of 50,000 signatures when he first launched it, but he increased it to 300,000 as it swiftly gathered more support than expected.

A third, smaller petition, started by Tyson Su, asks the Senate to pass legislation that would compensate unemployed people and those earning less than $130,000 a year with $2,000 monthly checks for the duration of the pandemic. As of Saturday, the petition had 181,980 supporters, falling only 18,020 short of its 200,000 objective.

A fourth, smaller petition, established during the early stages of the pandemic by the Trump administration, urges on the federal government to “fight for monthly payments.” As of Saturday, the petition had 74,125 signatures, only 875 short of its target of 75,000.

