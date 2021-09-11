Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Senior Citizen Group Demands $1.4K; Petition for Monthly $2K Grows.

A senior citizens advocacy group has launched a new petition urging Congress to send a fourth $1,400 stimulus cheque to Social Security recipients only.

Meanwhile, as the Delta version drives up COVID-19 mortality across the country, a petition for monthly stimulus checks of $2,000 for the general public is approaching its goal of 3 million signatures.

The nonpartisan Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has launched a new campaign to urge lawmakers to pass a fourth round of “$1,400 emergency stimulus checks” to help seniors cope with the “record inflationary year.”

“Social security benefits are one of the only sources of retirement income that is inflation-adjusted,” according to the petition. “However, rising inflation has taken a toll on the household finances of Social Security users who are retired or disabled.”

According to the group, data predicts that the Social Security cost-of-living index might rise by 6.2 percent in 2022, greatly above the 1.3 percent increase in benefits this year.

In the same month, a separate online petition seeking for periodic stimulus cheques of $2,000 for adults and $1,000 for children with dependents until the pandemic is over has acquired roughly 116,000 additional supporters.

Since Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the Change.org petition last year, it has received over 2,875,490 signatures. If the petition fulfills its goal of 3 million signatures, it will become one of Change.org’s most popular.

Several members of Congress have urged President Joe Biden to endorse monthly stimulus cheques, but a recent Democratic bill for recurrent direct payments has stalled, indicating that the Biden administration is unlikely to accept any additional federal cash transfers.

On July 30, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar submitted a measure that would establish a nationwide universal basic income system. If implemented, the five-year experimental scheme will pay at least $1,200 per month to Americans earning less than $75,000 per year, with dependents receiving half of what adults do.

Only four House Democrats have signed on to the bill: Missouri’s Cori Bush, Pennsylvania’s Dwight Evans, New York’s Jamaal Bowman, and Washington’s Pramila Jayapal.

In a March 30 letter to Biden, 21 senators, led by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, urged for recurrent stimulus cheques, stating that the. This is a condensed version of the information.