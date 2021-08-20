Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Petition Gains Steam, but Legislation on Monthly Payments Stalls.

While a petition calling for monthly stimulus payments continues to gain traction, it isn’t translating into congressional pressure.

Since last May, members of Congress have been pressing for monthly stimulus checks, and a petition calling for recurrent $2,000 payments is close to reaching its 3 million signature goal. The second and third rounds of stimulus cheques, however, sparked a legislative quarrel, and a recent bill for regular payments failed to gain approval, indicating that no more direct payments are anticipated.

Representative Ilhan Omar introduced a measure to create a nationwide universal basic income system three weeks ago, on July 30. If passed, the bill would establish a five-year guaranteed income pilot program, with payments of at least $50 made biweekly, monthly, or quarterly.

The national program would thereafter pay at least $1,200 per month to U.S. residents over the age of 18, with kid dependents receiving half of what adults receive. Individuals earning more than $75,000 and joint filers earning more than $150,000 will be subject to phaseouts.

Representatives Cori Bus, Dwight Evans, Jamaal Bowman, and Pramila Jayapal had signed on as cosponsors of the bill when it was introduced by Omar. The bill has stopped at four cosponsors in the three weeks since it was introduced.

56 House Democrats signed on to a letter written by Omar in January urging the Biden administration to support recurrent payments. During the outbreak, the letter stated that it would provide a “long-term lifeline” to struggling Americans.

When pitching her guaranteed income bill, Omar employed a similar logic. The annual payments, she said, will ensure that “our economy is oriented on the long-term prosperity” of people in Minnesota and across the country.

“Poverty is a choice,” says the author. For far too long, we have placed a premium on unending growth while millions of people are homeless, hungry, or without access to health care,” Omar remarked in July. “The pandemic has exposed these disparities. We have the power as a country to ensure that everyone’s fundamental requirements, such as food, housing, and health care, are met.”

While Democrats have the necessary votes in the House of Representatives to enact the bill, it would signify a radical change in the Democratic Party. Some Democrats are concerned that going to the left may hamper their reelection chances. This is a condensed version of the information.