Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Petition Author Shifts Focus to Parents for $2,000/Month Payment

A petition calling for monthly stimulus checks is still gathering signatures, but its originator believes that making the enhanced Child Tax Credit permanent is a more likely conclusion.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant entrepreneur, started a Change.org petition to provide $2,000 monthly payments to Americans in the event of a pandemic. While she is certain that the petition will reach its goal of 3 million signatures, she is perplexed by the lack of enthusiasm for making the Child Tax Credit a permanent feature.

Bonin earlier told The Washington Newsday, “I’m amazed it hasn’t gone over the ceiling because we have a possibility of making that permanent.” “Yes, with those terms, it’s not a monthly stimulus check, but it is a monthly check to families with children.” The Child Tax Credit was increased from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six, and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen, following the enactment of the American Rescue Plan in March. It also changed the way people got their money. Instead of receiving a single lump sum as a refund after filing a tax return, eligible Americans could choose to receive half of their refund in monthly installments.

Payments were to begin in July and continue through December as part of the assistance package. After filing their tax returns next year, Americans will receive the second half of their credit.

Keri Troehler-Duesing, a mother and high school teacher, created a Change.org petition to make the payments permanent, describing them as a “lifeline.” While Bonin’s petition has over 2.92 million signatures, Troehler-campaign Duesing’s for long-term compensation to parents has only gathered 61,000.

Bonin switched some of her campaign's focus to the Child Tax Credit in recent months, providing many updates highlighting the importance of the payments. Bonin stated in a September update on the petition's website that the struggle to keep the payments permanent is "now," and that it would be "illogical" to "delete" a program that benefits millions of people. Bonin advised people to tell their lawmakers that they want the child tax credits to remain permanent while Congress considers budget reform.