Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Monthly $2K Petition Nears 3 Million Signatures.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge again in the United States ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, an online petition for monthly stimulus checks of $2,000 for the duration of the epidemic is approaching 3 million signatures.

Following a summer surge in support in the wake of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, the direct cash payment campaign’s momentum has slowed as it nears its goal of 3 million signatures.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started a Change.org petition urging the US House and Senate to pass legislation that would provide a “$2,000 payment for adults and $1,000 payment for children immediately and ongoing regular payouts” until the pandemic is over.

As of Saturday, the campaign has gathered over 2,962,640 signatures, with only 34,870 new supporters in the previous month and 6,000 in the previous week. If it fulfills its goal of 3 million signatures, it will become one of Change.org’s most popular petitions.

The campaign gained major traction during the summer wave of COVID-19, which was driven by the Delta variety, reaching peaks of over 100,000 new supporters in a week as the epidemic prompted company closures and families battled to cope with the economic repercussions.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the inflation problem, a senior citizens advocacy group has asked congressional members to issue a one-time stimulus check of $1,400 to Social Security pensioners.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has launched a “emergency stimulus” campaign to help pensioners, disabled individuals, widows, and widowers cope with this year’s “exceptional” inflation.

According to the data gathered by the organisation, the Society Security cost of living is expected to rise by 6.2 percent in 2022, well above the 1.3 percent increase in benefits this year.

More than 56 members of Congress, 21 senators, and 150 economists, including Jason Furman, the former chair of the Obama administration’s Council of Economic Advisers, have asked President Joe Biden to support repeating stimulus checks this year.

Their pressure, however, never resulted in action. Following the bipartisan infrastructure package’s recent passage, Democratic leaders and the White House have shifted their focus to enacting a social safety net and climate bill, both of which are important to Biden’s agenda.

Neither package includes any financial allocations for stimulus, despite the Biden administration’s frequent assertions over the past six months that stimulus is still in the works. This is a condensed version of the information.