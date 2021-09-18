Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Monthly $2,000 Petition Nears 2.9 Million Signatories.

As the highly virulent Delta variant continues to drive up COVID-19 cases, death, and hospitalizations across the United States, a petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus cheques has gathered over 2.9 million signatures. However, while online petitions demanding cash payments continue to gain traction, the public’s support isn’t translating into congressional pressure.

Last year, Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin started a Change.org petition that asks the US House of Representatives and Senate to pass legislation that would provide a “$2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, with regular checks continuing for the duration of the crisis.”

As of Saturday, the petition has received over 2,887,000 signatures, including around 100,000 fresh signatures in the last month. If it fulfills its objective of 3 million signatures, it will become one of Change.org’s most popular petitions.

Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, filed legislation on July 30 to establish a federal universal basic income system. Adults earning less than $75,000 in the United States would get $1,200 a month and $600 for each dependent child under the proposed five-year pilot scheme.

However, just four legislators backed Omar’s guaranteed income bill: Democratic Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri, Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania, Jamaal Bowman of New York, and Primila Jayapal of Washington.

This year, more than 80 Democrats in Congress have voted to increase stimulus cash disbursements.

In a letter dated March 30, twenty-one senators encouraged President Joe Biden to support a fourth round of stimulus cheques. The senators stated that the previous federal payment of $1,400 would not be sufficient to assist low-income families suffering from the pandemic’s financial difficulties.

The coalition of senators, led by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, included a wide range of Democrats, from moderates like Debbie Stabenow and Michael Bennet to progressives like Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, as well as six committee chairs from the finance, agriculture, banking, armed services, judiciary, and budget committees.

They added, “These payments not only help keep families out of poverty, but they also function as an economic stimulant by increasing spending and supporting jobs.” “Now is the moment to take risks.”

More than 50 House Democrats urged for ongoing funds for the duration of the pandemic in a separate letter to Biden in January.

There are over 150 of them. This is a condensed version of the information.