Fourth Stimulus Check Update: In the past month, 127K people signed a petition seeking a monthly $2K stipend.

Over the last month, an online petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks has acquired over 127,000 new backers, while the Delta variety continues to increase coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations across the United States.

Last year, Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin started a Change.org petition urging the US House and Senate to pass legislation that would provide families with a “$2,000 payment for adults and $1,000 payment for children immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis.”

As of Saturday, the petition has received over 2,854,500 signatures, with roughly 127,700 additional supporters in the last four weeks. If the petition reaches its goal of 3 million signatures, it will become one of Change.org’s most popular. In July, Bonin told This website, “The most prevalent reason [people sign]is that unsure feeling.” “We’re still in the midst of a tumultuous period.”

Since last May, dozens of members of Congress have pushed for monthly stimulus checks. However, a recent plan for periodic direct payments has failed to gain traction, indicating that the Biden administration is unlikely to support any additional federal cash contributions.

On July 30, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar submitted a measure that would establish a nationwide universal basic income system. If passed, the five-year income pilot program would pay at least $1,200 per month to U.S. adults earning less than $75,000 per year, with dependents receiving half of what adults do. Only four Democratic representatives have signed on to the bill: Missouri’s Cori Bush, Pennsylvania’s Dwight Evans, New York’s Jamaal Bowman, and Washington’s Pramila Jayapal.

In a letter dated March 30, twenty-one Democratic senators, led by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, encouraged President Joe Biden to support regular stimulus cheques. The MPs stated that the previous federal direct payment of $1,400 was insufficient to help low-income families suffering from the ongoing pandemic’s financial difficulties.

A diverse group of Democrats attended, from moderates like Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Michael Bennet of Colorado to progressives like Cory Booker of New Jersey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as six committee chairs from the judiciary, finance, agriculture, budget, armed services, and banking committees.

In a letter to Biden, 56 House Democrats asked him for recurring stimulus cheques.