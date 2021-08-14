Fourth Stimulus Check Update: In the last month, 175,000 people signed a petition seeking a monthly $2000 stipend.

Over the last month, a petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments has gathered 175,000 signatures as the Delta variety spreads across the United States, driving up COVID-19 infections in a new phase of the epidemic that has overrun some states.

Last year, Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin launched a Change.org petition urging the United States Senate and House of Representatives to pass legislation that would provide families with a “$2,000 payment for adults and $1,000 payment for children immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis.”

As of Saturday, the petition has received over 2,795,300 signatures, including around 175,000 fresh signatures in the last month. If it fulfills its objective of 3 million signatures, it will become one of Change.org’s most popular petitions. The petition could reach the goal by late August or early September if it continues at its current rate.

More than 150 economists, including Jason Furman, former chair of the Obama administration’s Council of Economic Advisers, 50 House members, and 21 senators have pushed for recurring direct aid, but the Biden administration has indicated that it is not a priority, preferring to focus on advancing its infrastructure plan.

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have risen in the United Areas this summer, fueled by the highly contagious Delta form, particularly in southern states where vaccination rates are low.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day average of new infections surged by 26% and new mortality increased by 18% in the last week. The latest outbreak follows a steady reduction in cases in the spring, when most states began distributing immunizations to the general public.

The stimulus petition continues to grow, according to Bonin, because “we’re still in uncertain circumstances.”

She stated in the petition, “Our country is still gravely hurting.” “In order to keep our heads above water, we need prompt checks and ongoing payments. Congress must ensure that we are not financially wrecked as a result of our efforts to keep the country healthy.”

21 Senate Democrats, led by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, wrote to President Joe Biden on March 30 urging him to support periodic direct payments until the outbreak is over.

The Democrats in the group ranged from moderates to liberals. This is a condensed version of the information.