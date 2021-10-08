Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Every state has signed a petition for a $2,000 monthly payment.

While a petition calling for monthly $2,000 stimulus cheques has received signatures from every state, it is unlikely to convince lawmakers.

Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, initiated the petition last year when the pandemic broke out and she had to lock her doors temporarily to stop the virus from spreading. More than 2.9 million signatures have been collected since then, with nearly a million coming from just four states.

According to figures provided to The Washington Newsday by Change.org, the four most populous states—California, Texas, Florida, and New York—account for more than 995,000 signatures. Californians provided over 30% of the signatures, but with a population of over 39 million people, the 344,000 signatures are a drop in the bucket.

In addition to the three payments given out by the federal government, some California residents were entitled for additional payments granted by Governor Gavin Newsom. California citizens with salaries of up to $75,000 in the 2020 tax year were awarded the Golden State Stimulus, which included payments of up to $600.

In July, the state legislature passed the first statewide universal basic income scheme. Local governments can apply for a portion of the $35 million set out for the program, which will focus on foster youngsters who have recently left the system and pregnant mothers.

Bonin’s petition calls for stimulus payments to be paid out until the pandemic is over, but it is based on the same ideas as a universal basic income program. The quantity is less essential, she previously told The Washington Newsday, than the stability of the payments, which would allow people to arrange their money. The failure of Congress to pass the second and third aid packages left Americans in limbo, according to critics.

Representative Ilhan Omar submitted a measure in July to establish a nationwide universal basic income program, which would provide payments of up to $1,200 to qualified individuals. However, it failed to get traction in Congress, and given Republicans’ unwillingness to grant the second and third payments, a universal payment is unlikely to garner traction. This is a condensed version of the information.