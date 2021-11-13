Fourth Stimulus Check Update: As California distributes payments, petitions near 4 million signatures.

As California continues to send out hundreds of thousands of direct payments, online petitions urging the federal government to support further stimulus checks are approaching 4 million signatures.

Despite the fact that Congress is unlikely to approve extra stimulus cheques, online activists continue to rally support for additional payments or regular monthly $2000 checks.

As part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan last spring, Congress approved three rounds of stimulus payments for most Americans, including an initial $1,200 payment in March 2020, a $600 payment in December 2020, and a third $1,400 payment in March 2021.

However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative economic impact, many Americans believe the federal government should do more to assist the people. Nearly 3 million people have signed a popular Change.org petition seeking for $2,000 monthly payments. More than 2,956,000 people had signed the petition as of this writing.

“I’m urging Congress to provide immediate assistance to families by providing a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children, as well as recurring checks throughout the duration of the crisis. Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, self-employed workers, and those working fewer hours will struggle to pay their rent and feed their families “According to the petition,

Several other internet petitions have also received widespread popular support. Another Change.org petition has over 390,000 signatures urging Biden to “endorse paying everyone” $2,000 per month in universal basic income (UBI) until the COVID-19 pandemic is finished.

A similar demand is made in a separate petition. It stated that “providing Americans with monthly support ($2,000 minimum per individual) until they can get back on their feet can save our communities from financial devastation.” Over 225,000 people have pledged their support for the web campaign.

A new petition has been signed by nearly 183,000 people, requesting the government to provide $2,000 per month to the majority of Americans. It also calls for the cancellation of rent and mortgage payments “during the duration of the pandemic.” California, meanwhile, has approved two rounds of additional stimulus checks. Hundreds of thousands of those payments, approved in the summer, are still being issued to Californians. Starting Friday, over 800,000 more stimulus cheques were direct deposited or mailed out in the. This is a condensed version of the information.