Fourth Stimulus Check Update: 2.9 Million signatures are collected on a petition for a monthly $2,000 stimulus payment.

A senior citizens advocacy group is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide Social Security retirees in the United States a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400. This effort comes as a petition calling for $2,000 monthly cash payments for the general public has received 2.9 million signatures.

The nonpartisan Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has amassed 38,720 signatures on a petition urging Congress to pass a round of $1,400 “emergency stimulus checks” to help an estimated 69 million Social Security beneficiaries—including retirees, disabled adults and their dependents, widows and widowers—afford the “unprecedented inflation year.”

According to Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at TSCL, “a very large number are in reality pleading for aid as swiftly as possible.” “I’ve gotten several letters from people who say they’re about to lose their home because they can’t pay their bills.”

According to data gathered by the organisation, the Social Security cost-of-living index is expected to rise by 6.2 percent in 2022, greatly above the 1.3 percent increase in benefits this year.

After another month of collecting signatures, the group will contact members of Congress next week to inform them of the number of Social Security recipients who have signed the petition in their districts or states.

Meanwhile, 2,907,870 people have signed a petition calling for monthly stimulus cheques of $2,000 for adults and $1,000 for dependents until the pandemic is over.

If it hits its goal of 3 million signatures, the online petition started by Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin will become one of Change.org’s most popular.

Several members of Congress, including 21 senators and 56 representatives, as well as more than 150 economists, have lobbied President Joe Biden to endorse monthly stimulus cheques this year.

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, submitted legislation in late July to establish a federal universal basic income system. Adults earning less than $75,000 in the United States would get $1,200 and $600 for each dependent under the proposed five-year experimental program.

The bill, however, hasn’t gotten any traction in Congress. Only four House Democrats have signed on to the bill: Washington’s Pramila Jayapal, New York’s Jamaal Bowman, Missouri’s Cori Bush, and Pennsylvania’s Dwight Evans.

The Biden administration has stated that stimulus is no longer a top priority, and legislative leaders have stated that they have no plans to increase cash contributions. This is a condensed version of the information.