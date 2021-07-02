Fourth of July Krispy Kreme Applebee’s and other restaurants are selling doughnuts and other holiday foods.

Food plays almost as big a role in Fourth of July celebrations as fireworks, and some restaurants have launched new deals celebrating all things American.

There are lots of options to get involved into on the impending federal holiday, from Krispy Kreme’s special July 4 doughnuts to Denny’s “Red, White, and Blue Pancake Breakfast.”

Here’s a rundown of some Fourth of July-themed dishes and other culinary specials to help you make the most of the holiday.

Krispy Kreme is a chain of doughnut shops in the United States

To commemorate Independence Day, Krispy Kreme has created a special “Star-Spangled Box” of doughnuts. The box contains two doughnuts: the Freedom Ring Doughnut, which is dipped in icing and decorated with July 4th-themed icing, and the Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnut, which is dipped in icing and topped with ornamental icing stripes and sprinkles to mimic a flag.

The set also includes the Patriotic Eagle Doughnut and the Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut. The former is filled with Cookies & Kreme and is dipped in blue icing, ornamented with red and white stripes, and capped with a patriotic eagle sugar cube, while the latter is filled with Strawberry Kreme and is dipped in red icing.

“This Fourth of July, many Americans will celebrate not only our independence but also our freedom from the pandemic with family and friends. In a press release, Krispy Kreme chief marketing Dave Skena adds, “We’re making these gatherings the tastiest parties of the summer with patriotic doughnuts and a fireworks-worthy offer.”

Applebee’s

A collection of limited-edition Star-Spangled Sips has been offered by the restaurant chain. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is featured in the cocktails, as well as a frozen Captain Morgan daiquiri with strawberry and lime.

Denny’s

The restaurant chain is offering a special July 4 breakfast, aptly named “The Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast.” It includes pancakes with blueberries, topped with strawberries, cream cheese icing and whipped cream, plus hashbrowns and two eggs, and either bacon or sausage.

Other Independence Day deals

These food deals are not necessarily designed for the Fourth of July, however there are plenty of ways to celebrate at your favorite restaurants

Panera Bread is offering a free bagel to anyone who presents their COVID-19 vaccination card in one of their stores between July 2 and July 4, while kids aged 12 or younger can get free. This is a brief summary.