Fourth-of-July Food and Drinks: Recipes for a Fun Fourth-of-July Get-Together

Family and friends gather to celebrate, watch the local parade or fireworks display, and generally have a good time on July 4th. Food is an important component of any gathering, and while some people prefer to adhere to classic meals, others enjoy to try new things.

“When it comes to the food for your Fourth of July celebration, one interesting approach to honor the anniversary would be to spotlight various regional dishes around the United States,” food writer Christine Pittman of Cook the Story stated.

“Because it’s themed and simple, it eliminates a lot of the guesswork.”

Pittman recommended New England-style shrimp rolls, Cioppino (an Italian American seafood stew popular in San Francisco), Boston baked beans, and BBQ versions. Here are a few more suggestions for you to consider.

Peach and Vidalia Salsa on Top of Hot Dog Sliders

Sliders are a terrific appetizer for a large occasion, but there’s no reason why hot dog fans can’t make this a complete dinner out of it.

Pittman’s sliders are sweet and savory, with peach and Vidalia onion, as well as lime and cilantro, adding freshness.

These sliders have a Mexican flavor to them, with a salsa that tastes like pico de gallo.

Here’s how to make it.

Honey Chipotle Wings Crispy

MOB Kitchen, a culinary website focused at students and young people, is headquartered in the United Kingdom, yet they’ve come up with some fantastic Independence Day ideas.

These chicken wings can be served as an appetizer or as a main course, and they combine sweet and savory flavors once again.

The chipotle’s citrusy heat is reduced and sweetened by the honey. Simply ensure that you have plenty of paper towels on hand.

Here’s how to make it.

Ribs with the Most Stickiness

Sticky ribs are another meal that requires a lot of paper towels.

The sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors of soy sauce, honey, apple cider vinegar, and cayenne pepper combine in MOB Kitchen’s version to create these ribs super-sticky.

The inclusion of Chinese five spice adds Asian flavors as well as the fruity earthiness that allspice is known for.

Here’s how to make it.

Burgers with Barbecued Fish

This MOB Kitchen burger is a unique take on the classic burger, but it still delivers smokey, charred flavor.

The burger is sweet and juicy thanks to the combination of prawns and fish, which are enhanced by the addition of fresh lemon. This is a condensed version of the information.