Four years after the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, the statue of Robert E. Lee will be removed.

The city of Charlottesville will remove two Confederate statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson this weekend, nearly four years after the fatal “Unite the Right” event.

The two sculptures will be dismantled from Market Street Park and Court Square Park on Saturday, nearly four years after a white nationalist gathering protesting the statues’ initial proposed removal left three people dead and hundreds injured.

The petition to remove Lee’s statue was initially presented to Charlottesville City Council in March 2016. Following the Charleston church tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of nine African Americans, many initiatives were launched across the south to remove Confederate monuments and rename public locations after Confederate figures.

The municipal council declared in 2017 that Lee Park, where the statue is located, would be renamed Market Street Park and that the statue will be removed.

In response, the “Unite the Right” demonstration was held in August of that year, with several far-right organizations taking part. As they marched across the University of Virginia’s campus, many attending the event were seen yelling racist and antisemitic slogans and carrying firearms.

As white supremacist protesters clashed with counter-protesters, the event became violent, and factions reassembled again at Emancipation Park the next day.

Notably, former President Donald Trump was widely chastised for his comments on the gathering, which some mistook for sympathy for white supremacists.

The two sculptures were draped in black fabric to honor those who perished over the weekend of August 12, 2017, and remained thus until they were ordered to be removed by a court.

The statues will be taken into storage, according to city authorities, and their final disposition will be decided by the city council at a later date.

A press release states, “During the past month, the City has invited expressions of interest from any museum, historical group, government, or military battlefield interested in obtaining the sculptures, or either of them, for removal and display.” “The Charlottesville City Manager has received 10 answers so far—six from outside the state and four from within the state—all of which are being reviewed. Additional expressions of interest will be considered by the city.”

The stone bases of the statues will be removed on Saturday, but not the statues themselves. This is a condensed version of the information.