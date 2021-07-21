Four people were found shot dead in a Texas home, including a mother and her son.

Officers in Cherokee County, Texas, are investigating a multiple homicide after four individuals, including a mother and son, were discovered dead with gunshot wounds at a home.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph reported that one guy was discovered dead in the driveway of the property near New Summerfield around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies subsequently discovered the bodies of three additional persons in the bedrooms of a mobile home on the property, which was hidden behind a brick building.

The shootings were reported by an older woman who lived in the brick house in the 1600 block of Highway 110 North.

A 45-year-old lady, a second woman in her 30s or 40s, a 47-year-old male, and an 18-year-old man described as the son of one of the women are among the casualties.

The other two victims, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, knew the mother and son through romantic ties.

The assailant fled in a vehicle that belonged to one of the victims, and authorities are looking for the red 2017 Dodge Challenger with Texas license plate LTY9935.

No more information regarding the alleged shooter has been disclosed, and Dickson claims there is no obvious motivation at this time.

At the crime scene, which is in a rural location southeast of Tyler, near Jacksonville, Texas rangers are aiding.

Dickson told a press conference, “We don’t have any information on which direction he went from here.”

“We’re following up on certain leads we’ve received. They’re pointing us in the direction of Jacksonville, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet,” he added, according to Fox 4.

The shooting happened between midnight and daybreak on Tuesday morning, according to Dickson, and it was his county’s first quadruple homicide.

His staff is working to notify the victims’ families, who have been transported to a Dallas facility for autopsy.

Investigators are also attempting to secure search warrants and have requested that anyone with information phone 903-683-2271.

"All I want is for the community to keep an eye out for the vehicle," Dickson said, adding that the suspect should be seen as armed and dangerous. "We want to get him off the streets because he killed four people," Dickson said.