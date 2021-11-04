Four high school students were suspended when they used TikTok to recreate George Floyd’s death.

Four South Carolina high school students will be barred from attending the remainder of the school year after posting a video online mocking George Floyd’s death.

According to The State, the video, which isn’t online, shows White Knoll High School students re-enacting Floyd’s killing and was posted over the weekend.

After police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds in 2020, he died of asphyxiation from persistent pressure. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide demonstrations this summer. Chauvin was found guilty of unintentional murder in the second degree, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the second degree.

Ted Daughtrey, the principal, reportedly wrote in an email to parents and students on Wednesday: “Despite the fact that the video was made at a private residence and shared outside of school hours, the students’ unacceptable and disturbing actions have a negative impact on their school and all of our students. For the duration of the 2021-2022 school year, the four pupils will not be permitted to return to school or engage in any athletic or extracurricular activities.” The video was published on TikTok, and it sparked fury among White Knoll High School students, who signed a petition demanding that the school take action.

“As many of you are aware, [four]students created a TikTok video reenacting and mocking George Floyd’s death. Whatever your feelings about George Floyd, we can all agree that mocking his death is immoral, discriminatory, and unethical “Arielis Rivera, the petition’s initiator, wrote:

Rivera also encouraged students to “draw attention to this and make sure that it is appropriately addressed” by emailing their school administrator and district school board members.

Rivera closed the petition after the school took action against the four kids, which had nearly 500 signatures. The student further urged people to refrain from doxing or harassing the suspended students, instead allowing the school to “fully punish” them.

In an email to parents and students, Lexington 1 superintendent Greg Little stated that the school “strongly condemns the acts of these pupils.”

“Our students and faculty will not accept racism in any form, and it will be dealt swiftly,” he wrote.

