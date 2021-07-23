Four companies were fined nearly $1 million for a nitrogen leak at a poultry plant that killed six people.

After a liquid nitrogen leak killed six workers at a Georgia poultry facility in January, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA] will punish four corporations about $1 million.

Foundation Food Group, Packers Sanitation Service Ltd., Messer LLC, and FS Group Inc. were all cited with violations and fines by US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Friday.

A freezing line at the processing plant failed in January, sending a cloud of liquid nitrogen vapor into a workroom that was below the rest of the factory’s floor level. The workers attempted to evacuate, but some exits were blocked, according to the investigation. Six workers died of “asphyxia as a result of, or as a result of, liquid nitrogen exposure.”

“We had trouble reaching workers over the course of this inspection, particularly because many of the workers are immigrants, undocumented immigrants,” said Kurt Petermeyer, OSHA Atlanta Regional Administrator.

A recently installed conveyor belt system that conveyed chicken products into a liquid nitrogen bath malfunctioned, according to the US Chemical Safety Board.

According to the board, workers stated that a computerized measurement system indicated a low liquid level in the immersion bath. The board stated that the processing line that had malfunctioned had been shut down the morning of the release.

OSHA authorities said Friday that they had issued many subpoenas for records and testimony to compel cooperation from Foundation Food Group, which had previously stated that company was “fully cooperating” with investigators.

They also admitted for the first time that they had asked the Department of Homeland Security to halt immigration enforcement in Hall County, which is home to Georgia’s nation-leading chicken processing business and employs a large number of illegal immigrants.

Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville were the victims.

Families of many dead workers have filed claims against Messer Group, the German business that manufactured the liquid nitrogen system, and a Messer employee who visited the plant to service the system in the days leading up to the leak. Messer and the worker are named in the lawsuits.