Formerly incarcerated people are given a second chance at life by working in a pizza parlor.

It’s difficult to reintegrate into society after serving time in jail or prison, but a pizzeria in North Philadelphia is attempting to stop the cycle of recidivism among formerly jailed men and women.

Muhammad Abdul-Hadi, the proprietor of Down North Pizza, is attempting to make a difference in the community by employing only recently jailed men and women.

Abdul-Hadi told this publication, “I was into real estate and I had property in this particular neighborhood.” “I wanted to contribute to the community.”

He stated he came up with the idea in 2018 and took his time to work through any issues that arose.

Down North Pizza opened its doors to the public and provided a new opportunity to those who had previously been confined via hard labor and the establishment of a routine.

Mike Carter, the chief chef at Down North, is out on parole. He told KBZK Bozeman that the system makes it impossible to put his history behind him.

“A lot of people tend to believe the dictionary definition of recidivism, which is committing another crime and being sentenced to prison again,” Carter explained. “No, I could get a better job tomorrow and not notify my PO [parole officer], and they might violate me and send me back upstate.”

When returning to life outside of prison, many recently incarcerated people experience a variety of problems. Homelessness, unemployment, and poverty are some of the biggest difficulties faced by persons who have been detained, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

The Initiative also pointed out that the employment that formerly imprisoned people fill are frequently the most precarious and low-paying. Finding a place to live is another hurdle to conquer because many people are either unemployed or working in low-paying jobs.

In addition to a job, Abdul-Hadi offers free lodging for six months to those who need it on top of the pizzeria. According to the Initiative, homelessness is more prevalent among persons who have been convicted multiple times, those who have recently been released from prison, people of color, and women.

A second opportunity is what individuals who are released need to turn their lives around.

Abdul-Hadi described them as “some of the best employees I’ve ever worked with.” “They are the polar opposite of what people expect.”

