Former USC soccer coach created fake athlete profiles using Google image search results.

According to the Associated Press, a former assistant women’s soccer coach at the University of Southern California testified Monday that she created bogus athlete profiles using Google image search results as part of the countrywide college admissions bribery scheme.

According to the Boston Globe, Laura Janke, who worked at USC from 2007 to 2014, testified in the trial of former casino CEO Gamal Abdelaziz and former Staples and Gap Inc. executive John Wilson in U.S. District Court in Boston.

Janke said that she made a bogus sports profile for Abdelaziz’s daughter, pretending to be a basketball recruit from Hong Kong.

Janke explained, “I had to make it credible enough without raising any red flags.”

Abdelaziz is accused of paying $300,000 to get his daughter into USC as a basketball player despite the fact that she didn’t even make the varsity squad in high school.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Abdelaziz and Wilson are among hundreds of wealthy and well-known parents charged in the Operation Varsity Blues investigation, which entailed substantial bribes to get undeserving children into prestigious American institutions using falsified test scores and fabricated sports achievements.

Wilson, the CEO of a Massachusetts private equity business, is accused of paying $220,000 to have his son identified as a USC water polo recruit and another $1 million to buy his twin daughters’ admission to Harvard and Stanford universities.

In court records, their defense attorneys claimed that their clients were unaware of any false information submitted regarding their children and that they believed they were making valid gifts to the institutions.

Prosecutors claim Janke communicated with college admissions counselor William “Rick” Singer, who is accused of orchestrating the entire scheme.

Despite the fact that Janke created the bogus profiles, she claims she never met or talked with any of the parents.

Janke was charged with racketeering conspiracy, but she pleaded guilty in May 2019 in return for her testimony and a reduced sentence. No date for sentencing has been set.

In court, Janke stated that she intended to set an example for her girls.

Janke explained, “I need to show them that you have to take responsibility even when you’ve really screwed up, and that’s what I’ve done.”

In exchange for his cooperation with investigators, Singer has also pled guilty.

