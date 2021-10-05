Former Trump Russia adviser says the former president would ‘perk up’ if he heard about these five issues.

According to Fiona Hill, who formerly counseled former President Donald Trump on Russia, capturing his attention was difficult, but she believes he “really cared” about the problem when it came to nuclear weapons.

Hill outlines her problems working for the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019, particularly with Trump’s inability to objectively accept advise and keep to plans, in her new book, There Is Nothing for You Here. Hill said the former president would “perk up” when a topic “resonated with him and fit his particular interests.”

Hill added, “Countering terrorism, retaliating against [Syrian President Bashar] al-Assad when he deployed chemical weapons against the Syrian civilian population, trade tariffs, and dealing with China all fell under that category.”

Nuclear weapons, according to Hill, were also included in this category. Trump’s emphasis on nuclear weapons as a “major global security concern” helped contextualize his interest in North Korea and Iran, she observed. He seemed “genuinely concerned” in the nuclear issue, she said, and his level of engagement seemed to “catch the Russians by surprise.”

In Helsinki, Finland, in 2018, Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hill claimed Trump caught him making an incorrect assumption about the terms of extending the 2010 New START accord during a one-on-one meeting with Putin. The pact, which was signed by the United States and Russia, establishes restrictions on deployed nuclear weapons.

Hill later wrote that Trump brought up the fact that Putin’s remark was wrong over a lunch with Cabinet members. Putin was “somewhat embarrassed,” she added, and had to clarify his remark.

Hill wrote, “The Russians had evidently wanted to trip Trump up.” “By this time, everyone knew Trump didn’t read his brief.”

Hill used the phrase “few and far between” to describe some of the administration’s “small successes.”

Trump was known for not sticking to a script, which appealed to his supporters but enraged those who worked with him. It was a “huge problem in every facet of national security matters,” according to Hill, because it allowed world leaders to promote their “own interpretation of history and events” and gain a policy advantage.

"When Trump was in power.