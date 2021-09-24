Former Trump lawyer asks the court to reduce the city’s bill for bogus election fraud cases.

A former Trump lawyer is asking the court to cut the city’s bill for bogus election fraud cases.

Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, has asked a federal judge to lower the city of Detroit’s legal fees in response to her false election fraud claims.

For defending a case alleging voting fraud during Michigan’s 2020 presidential elections, the city of Detroit is seeking $182,193.75 in attorneys’ fees from Powell and her team. Powell’s appeal and subsequent petition to the United States Supreme Court were both denied when the fraud charge was dropped.

Powell’s lawyers have urged a federal judge to decrease the city’s fees from $21,964.75 to $21,964.75. The amount requested by Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for legal fees associated with the same fraud cases filed by Powell and her team is identical to the amount sought by Powell and her team for legal fees associated with the same fraud cases filed by Powell and her team.

In a court petition filed Wednesday, Powell’s legal team claimed that the city has the authority to pursue attorneys’ fees in connection with her appeal. After these deductions, the city’s remaining attorneys’ costs are $156,116.25.

In their filing, Powell’s legal team argued, “That amount is far more than necessary to repay the City and prevent malfeasance.” “Rather than punitive sanctions, the Court’s inherent authority should be used to impose compensatory sanctions,” says the author.

Powell’s lawyers also claimed that the city’s billing was misleading, claiming that it included payments for services that were performed by multiple lawyers, as well as “communications with the media” and other chores that weren’t necessary to defend Powell’s fraud case.

In late November, Powell and her team filed their first fraud case. Election officials in Detroit reportedly halted Republican poll watchers, falsified and manipulated votes, and tallied invalid ballots, according to the lawsuit. The court was requested to either decertify Michigan’s results or certify them for Trump as a result of the dispute.

After the lawsuit was dismissed by the court, Powell and her team filed an appeal. Her team then petitioned the United States Supreme Court to postpone the Electoral College vote declaring now-President Joe Biden’s victory pending the result of the appeal. The request was denied by the Supreme Court. The appeal was eventually dismissed.

According to Judge Linda Parker, the initial fraud case was classified as “a historic and deep abuse of the legal process,” with the goal of “deceiving a federal court and the American people.” This is a condensed version of the information.