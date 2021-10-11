Former Trump aide Dan Scavino denies evading a subpoena issued on January 6.

Following rumors that he had received his subpoena from the House select committee probing the January 6 incident, former Donald Trump adviser Dan Scavino has disputed that he was purposefully delaying receiving it.

Scavino, a former deputy White House director of staff for communications, is one of several Trump fans and allies who have been called to testify as part of the inquiry into the Capitol brawl.

The subpoena was delivered to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Friday, October 8, CNN said, citing unnamed sources. Scavino, who was in New York at the time, requested that a member of his staff accept it on his behalf.

The network previously reported that the House select committee was having difficulty locating Scavino so that he could be physically served.

Scavino called the “dangerous and false narrative” that he tried to avoid or escape the subpoena a “disgrace” in a tweet on Sunday night.

“I can only speculate as to where it came from and what their intention was,” Scavino said.

“Not ONE attempt was made to contact/serve me when I was at Mar a Lago for 6 days and then at home in New York for 8 days!”

Scavino’s attempt to avoid being served with a subpoena was also rebuffed by Eric Trump, one of the former president’s children.

On October 7, Eric Trump tweeted, “I love this democratic narrative that Dan Scavino is ‘hiding.'” “Ironic, given that I just saw him at a 1000+ person Law Enforcement funeral in New York for a dear mutual friend.

“Dan was shaking hands as he walked around… I’m not sure how much more visible one could get.” Scavino is believed to have information significant to “understanding critical activities” that led to the January 6 incident, as well as knowledge of what Trump would say to his followers before the disturbance, according to the House Committee letter.

On January 5, Scavino is reported to have been with Trump, when he and others were allegedly discussing how to persuade members of Congress not to certify Joe Biden’s election.

Prior to the mob storming the Capitol, he tweeted messages of support for the protestors, as well as statements from within the White House on January 6.

Scavino and were both subpoenaed in September. This is a condensed version of the information.