Former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, who was previously barred from the White House, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee.

According to The Associated Press, Marc Short, the former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, who was once barred from the White House by former President Donald Trump for resisting Trump’s pressure on Pence to overturn the election results in 2020, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.

Short was in the Capitol with Vice President Pence at the time of the insurgency, including escaping when the insurgents breached the building, with some attempting to harm Pence.

To date, the House panel has allegedly interviewed over 250 persons, the majority of whom have given their consent, from all sides of the events of that day, ranging from government officials to those who staged the initial gathering when Trump spoke outside and encouraged his fans to act. In order to make their conclusions public, the committee plans to host a series of hearings in 2022.

Short was present at many meetings between the election and Jan. 6 and apparently witnessed firsthand Trump’s insistence on Pence to intervene in the election results certification, according to the Associated Press.

Short appears before the committee alongside another former Pence staffer. Alyssa Farah, a former White House press secretary who also served in other capacities and departed the White House before Jan. 6, spoke to the committee voluntarily. On Jan. 6, she sent repeated tweets to Trump, appealing with him to calm his followers as the protests devolved into violent riots, killing five people, including two Capitol police officers.

Trump has repeatedly chastised the committee and propagated concerns about voting fraud in the 2020 election that have yet to be proven and have been repeatedly dismissed by election experts and judges.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to a source familiar with the situation who requested anonymity to discuss the private discussions, Short is working with the panel after getting a subpoena.

Even as the insurgents broke into the building, Trump was openly criticizing Pence for saying he would not try to unilaterally reject the electoral count as Congress confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory. Pence lacked the legal authority to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.