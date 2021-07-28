Former State Senate Candidate Requests Friend to Remove Video of Him at Capitol Riot from Facebook

Authorities have arrested a former New York state senate candidate who is accused of breaking into the Capitol building and then attempting to conceal his role more than six months after the violence.

Daniel Christmann, who had run for the New York State Senate months before, was arrested by the FBI in New York on Wednesday. Prosecutors allege that during the January 6 insurgency, Christmann made threatening remarks and entered the Capitol, and if convicted, he faces years in prison.

He was accused of knowingly accessing a prohibited facility or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Three other persons gave investigators with information regarding Christmann, including posts he allegedly posted on Instagram. One video showed what appeared to be a room inside the Capitol, as well as the view from a window overlooking a plaza or terrace on the outside. Two more video frames showed what looked to be the building’s main corridor on the first floor.

Other video footage purportedly put on Christmann’s account showed a man saying “We want Nancy… “, which officials maintained was not the defendant. We’re looking for the rest of them.” It’s thought to be a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other legislators.

Authorities were able to detain individuals involved and develop their case for those who would go to trial thanks to video monitoring from the Capitol. Christmann was allegedly recorded in multiple camera frames climbing through a window into the Capitol, according to court filings.

According to a conversation Christmann had with someone on Instagram, when asked if he “stormed the Capitol,” he answered, “Yeah I’m not going to lie.” He went on to say that he wasn’t “one of the first individuals in,” but that once he “realized what was going on,” he was “climbing walls and sh–.” According to reports, Christmann gained access to the Capitol by climbing up the wall with a garden hose.

He also verified he was inside the building to another person, saying, “How could I not?” in response to an Instagram message.

Authorities have sworn to pursue individuals who took part in the Capitol violence until everyone is brought to justice. Christmann is one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.