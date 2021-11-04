Former Starbucks employee reveals how to get a cheaper version of the popular Dirty Chai.

An claimed former Starbuck’s employee has shared a tip on how to acquire a cheaper version of one of the chain’s most popular drinks by just ordering it differently.

Christine Kominek, who also featured on Big Brother in 2014, began by stating that she had worked at Starbucks for over a decade and that she was now planning a series of films on how to acquire your favorite drinks for less money.

“Let’s start with the filthy chai,” says the narrator. This is a chai tea latte with espresso shots that is very popular. ‘Hey, can I get a grande chai with two shots?’ she asked, before warning viewers not to do it that way.

Customers should instead order a grande latte with chai syrup, according to Kominek.

“Our chai is just a pump,” she explained, “but the thing is, if you buy a grande latte with chai syrup, the chai syrup is only 60 cents, but if you order a grande chai with two shots of espresso, you’re paying $1.60 for those shots, and a grande latte and a grande chai have the same base price.”

Kominek’s approach saves $1, which can mount up quickly if you drink dirty chais frequently. However, as some TikTok users have pointed out, ordering a large latte with chai syrup means you won’t get any of the water that comes with a chai tea, which is ideal if you enjoy the stronger flavor but not so good if you love the water.

It also works with iced versions, according to the former staffer, “because if you order a venti iced latte with three shots, you’ve got a super dirt cheap dirty chai.”

In a remark, Kominek clarified that you simply request a “Latte with chai syrup” and specify whether you want it iced or heated.

@meanychristiney

This is all “allegedly” for legal reasons. original sound – #Starbucks #drinks #coffee #starbuckssucks #sirensucks Kominek, Christine Viewers flocked to Kominek to express their gratitude for the cheaper alternative, with one person writing: “Thank you for this. My go-to drink is dirty chai. I’m going to give it a shot tomorrow.”” As a present situation. This is a condensed version of the information.