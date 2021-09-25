Former Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Using the Credit Cards of a Deceased Woman to Shop on QVC

A former deputy sheriff is accused of taking credit cards from a deceased woman.

Steve Hortz, 42, of San Dimas, California, is accused of stealing three cards from a house in Yorba Linda, California, where he was sent to do a welfare check in August 2020.

On his arrival, he discovered that the woman he had been assigned to find had died.

Hortz, a 12-year member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, allegedly sought to use the credit cards to make thousands of dollars in online purchases after allegedly stealing them. According to KTLA, this included numerous vehicle components as well as QVC merchandise. Almost all of these offers were turned down.

Four felony counts of attempted grand theft, one felony crime of identity theft, and one felony count of grand theft embezzlement were filed against Hortz on Friday. If convicted, he faces a maximum term of four years and four months, according to ABC 7.

Hortz has a long history of legal issues and criminal behavior.

He was arrested last September on unrelated charges related to a wellness exam he assisted two other deputies perform in July.

Hortz was recorded on surveillance camera coming to the residence many times after learning that the homeowner had died of natural causes, stealing $27,000 worth of guns and other valuables, including a gun safe and ceiling fans. While he was on duty, he made one of these return journeys.

Hortz resigned from the Sheriff’s Office on September 30, 2020, following his arrest. He was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of grand theft of a handgun in December.

“This guy was called to help mourning families in their time of need, but instead he violated their trust,” said Todd Spitzer, the Orange County District Attorney. “This behavior is unworthy of a badge holder, and thankfully, as a consequence of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigation, he is no longer in a position to use his uniform and badge to victimize the very people he was supposed to protect.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated it is looking into whether Hortz committed any more thefts while working for the agency.

“I will do all in my power to ensure that we succeed. This is a condensed version of the information.