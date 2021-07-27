Former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland, and her cell phone was stolen.

Barbara Boxer, a former California senator, has expressed appreciation for avoiding being “seriously hurt” in a brutal assault on Monday by an intruder who she claims stole her mobile phone before fleeing.

A tweet on Boxer’s official Twitter account states, “Earlier today, former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square district of Oakland.” “The assailant shoved her to the rear of the car, took her phone, and fled in a waiting automobile. She considers herself fortunate that she was not gravely hurt.”

The Oakland Police Department was contacted for additional information and comment by this publication.

