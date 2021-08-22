Former Republican official claims that the Arizona audit had “too many flaws” to trust the results.

As Cyber Ninjas prepares to present its conclusions from a widely panned audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona’s Maricopa County, some Republicans are blasting the Florida-based firm’s methodology.

In statements to the Associated Press published on Sunday, Trey Grayson, a Republican who served as Kentucky’s Secretary of State from 2004 to 2011, questioned the audit’s credibility. Grayson stated, “There are too many faults in the manner this review was handled to believe it.”

He claimed that Arizona’s state Senate Republicans utilized biased and inexperienced contractors to perform the audit, and that they frequently used odd and unreliable ways to do so. Republicans in Arizona had also resorted to funders who were eager to propagate conspiracy theories.

Grayson co-authored a report in June detailing the issues with the Arizona Cyber Ninjas audit.

“As outlined in this report, the methodology and procedures used to undertake the Cyber Ninjas review diverge significantly from established norms for election reviews and audits. Any results from the review are questionable and should not be accepted because of these untrustworthy techniques and the partisan leanings of those conducting it,” the study said.

According to the Associated Press, the money for the audit warranted scrutiny, according to Ben Ginsberg, a prominent Republican election attorney. Former President Donald Trump’s supporters have raised more over $5 million for the audit, compared to only $150,000 from the Arizona state legislature.

“The funders are the audience,” Ginsberg explained. “When it comes to discussing the audit’s authenticity, it’s particularly vital to focus on the outside funding sources.”

On Monday, Cyber Ninjas is expected to submit their report. Doug Logan, the owner of the Florida-based company, previously retweeted articles encouraging allegations that Trump will lose the 2020 election owing to widespread voting fraud. Those who assisted with the audit were also drawn from Republican activist groups.

Officials from Maricopa County’s Republican Party have frequently denied that the election was rigged. In a statement earlier this month, Jack Sellers, the Republican who chairs the county board of supervisors, branded the audit as a “adventure in never-never land.”

“The year is 2021, and it is August. “The November 2020 election is over,” Sellers remarked at the time. “In the event that you. This is a condensed version of the information.