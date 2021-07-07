Former President Donald Trump Delivers a Live Speech on the First Amendment in New Jersey

Former President Donald Trump is set to file a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google on Wednesday from his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump, the principal plaintiff in the lawsuit, will allege that the platforms unlawfully censored him, according to the Associated Press.

After a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election in favor of current President Joe Biden, Twitter and Facebook suspended him in January, citing concerns that he could incite more violence. Both Twitter and Facebook have banned the former president.

According to the Associated Press, Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act exempts services like Twitter and Facebook from accountability for content uploaded by users. However, the law authorizes those corporations to remove posts that are judged obscene or in violation of the site’s standards if they do so in “good faith.”

Trump has claimed that social media firms such as Twitter, Facebook, and others have abused their ability to censor content.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.