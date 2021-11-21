Former GOP lawmaker says Republicans who embrace ‘unpopular’ Trump risk losing the 2022 elections.

Former Republican Pennsylvania Representative Charlie Dent has warned that GOP candidates who support former President Donald Trump, despite his “unpopularity” in polls, risk losing their seats in the 2022 midterm elections.

CNN host Christi Paul referenced a new survey from the Des Moines Register revealing that Republican voters are more associated with the GOP than Trump by a margin of 61 to 25% during a Saturday morning interview.

Paul wondered if the numbers would entice any GOP presidential hopefuls to run against Trump in 2024. Others may be emboldened, according to Dent, but he doubts that anyone will run against Trump.

“To my Republican friends,” Dent responded, “I suggest 2020 and 2021 were really good years for Republican candidates who weren’t called Donald Trump.” “What aspect of Donald Trump’s unpopularity do they not perceive here?” Dent went on to say that during his race for governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin successfully distanced himself from Trump. Despite Democrats’ persistent attempts to link Youngkin to Trump, he mostly focused on parental issues in schools and never officially endorsed Trump throughout the campaign.

“To the extent that Donald Trump inserts himself into the discourse, Republicans will suffer,” Dent warned. “So, by far, Republicans are better off without Donald Trump than they are with him.” Republican candidates, on the other hand, would gain from concentrating on Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s “sinking approval rating,” according to Dent. He also recommended Republicans to focus their election messages on Biden’s and the Democrats’ shortcomings, specifically difficulties with Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act.

“Despite the fact that it has several popular features, I believe the Democrats are missing the point. Inflation, shortages, border mayhem, and the Afghanistan catastrophe are among the issues that voters are concerned about “Dent remarked.

“So, to believe that (the BBB Act) will somehow fix their problems, I highly doubt it. I believe it will exacerbate their problems. A legislative triumph does not always imply a political victory the following year “Dent came to a conclusion.

Trump has yet to declare whether or not he will run for president in 2024. He is currently focusing on assisting Republicans in winning the midterm elections.

Some Republicans are concerned that if Trump runs, he would hurt moderate Republicans. This is a condensed version of the information.