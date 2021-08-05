Former Death Row Inmates File a Lawsuit Against Ohio for Refusing to Release Them.

In Ohio, a lawsuit claims that the state’s parole board has an unwritten policy of denying parole to offenders who have previously served time on death row.

The claim was filed last week on behalf of two long-term convicts, Patricia Wernert and George Clayton, by the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the Ohio Justice & Policy Center.

In 1978, the United States Supreme Court overturned Ohio’s capital penalty legislation, and those on death row were re-sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. The lawsuit claims, however, that the Ohio Parole Board has had a pattern of rejecting parole to these offenders since at least 2016.

The denials are made “regardless of any other variables or specific circumstances, including but not limited to documented rehabilitative progress, lack of threat to the community, reentry plan, time served, age, or prosecutor recommendations,” according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Wernert, 78, and Clayton, 64, have each served 45 years in prison and have been denied parole multiple times.

Wernert, who had been sentenced to death for two charges of aggravated murder, was resentenced to life in prison with a 20-year prospect of release in 1978.

Prosecutors claimed she and her husband paid a man named Richard Arterberry to murder her mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law. All three were found guilty. However, according to the lawsuit, Arterberry stated in a 2015 affidavit that he believed Wernert was unaware of the murder plot.

She has a “exemplary” record and “a viable reentry plan,” according to the lawsuit, yet she was denied parole at a hearing in March despite having a “exemplary” record and “a viable reentry plan.”

Her next hearing for parole is scheduled for February 2026. She will be 83 years old and have served 50 years in prison by then.

After being convicted of one count of aggravated murder and seven counts of aggravated robbery, Clayton was re-sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years. A plainclothes detective was shot and killed by one of his co-defendants during the 1975 heist. Clayton was the only one of the four co-defendants who turned himself in after discovering the victim’s identify, according to the lawsuit.

